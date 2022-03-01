Martha John Pletch, our rock, a loving and devoted mother, wife, and friend to all whose lives she touched, passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence at the blessed age of 94. Born in Escatawpa, Alabama on Dec. 5, 1927, she witnessed incredible changes in her lifetime and was taught the value of hard work during her upbringing. Martha lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker while spreading compassion and instilling the values in her children that she was taught by her mother and father, George Grover and Velma Dees. She was married for over 59 years to William Henry Pletch, a pharmacist, on Oct. 11, 1963, in Lawton, after six dates.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled in sewing and always creative. A southern farm girl at heart, she loved to garden, camp, travel and fish. Dancing was always a passion.
Martha was a dedicated mother, putting God first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and husband embracing every moment with them. She loved her role as “Nana”. She had a vivacious personality, loving people and always making people around her feel welcome, greeting others as if she had known them for years and always contributing a recipe. Her hands were rarely still, always sewing, creating the next food masterpiece or planting seeds for the upcoming crops.
For many years Martha worked in caring for elderly patients, giving them companionship in their time of need. She helped deliver food to shut ins, provide advice to those that would listen and had a deep love for animals. She had a servant’s heart.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Robert Boykin of Lawton; Pamela Boykin of Destin, Florida; William Grover Pletch of Dallas, Texas and Elisabeth Kirchner of Walters. She was treasured by her grandchildren: Mina Murphy of Walters; and Myiul Morris of Geronimo. She had six additional grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Martha is survived by her sister and husband, David and Doris Rau of Cache.
She was preceded by her death by her brother, George Grover Dees Jr. who died in World War II receiving a Purple Heart.
Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She taught her children how to pray as God instructed and to not waste or take things for granted.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was and continues now to be our guardian angel. She was our sunshine.
Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday morning March 2, 2022, with a viewing between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church located at 102 SW 7th St., Lawton, Oklahoma 73501. She will be laid to rest at the Walters Cemetery. Service will be presided by Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephens County Humane Society at www.stephenscountyshelter.com