Graveside service for Martha Ann Humble Scott, 92, of Lawton will be at held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Chattanooga Cemetery, Chattanooga, with Phil Humble officiating.
Mrs. Scott died on Nov. 8, 2022 in Lawton.
Burial will be under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Martha Ann was born on Jan. 19, 1930, six miles north of Grandfield, to Jess R. and Martha Orene (Sheid) Moore. She attended Rich Valley one-room School located on the corner of her family’s farm for seven years. She then entered Chattanooga Public School in the eighth grade and graduated from there in 1947. She later attended the school of Liberal Arts and Science, graduating with a degree in Liberal Arts. After she began teaching, she attended Oklahoma University in the summers doing graduate work in Library Science.
Martha began her teaching career at Chattanooga High School teaching Speech and Liberal Arts classes and managing the library. She moved to Lawton in 1982 and began teaching at Eisenhower High School where she taught Creative Writing for one year before becoming the high school Librarian until her retirement in 1992.
She married David Merrell Humble on July 6, 1947. To this union two children were born, Mike and Tami. She later married Major Louis A. Scott in 1992.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her daughter, Tami D’Ann Mickelson; and her brother, Glenn Moore.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Sherry Humble, of Lawton; four granddaughters and three grandsons and their spouses: Erica and David Cheney, of Lawton; Chelsea and Robert Williams, of Chattanooga; Thomas and Joi Mickelson, of Muskogee; Shelby Mickelson and significant other, Jake Greer of Fort Gibson; Chayton and Kobe Humble, of Lawton; Colton and Caleigh Humble, of Frederick, and Haylie Humble and significant other, Jackie Floars, of Oklahoma City; five great-grandkids: Piper Humble, Max, Beau, Kennedy, and Jayde Mickelson; and her sister, Margie Davis of California.
