On Dec. 26, 2020, Martha “Ann” Beadles wife, mother, nanna, sister, and friend, went to be with the Lord at the age of 70 years. She was born on April 28, 1950 into the family of Luther “Bud” and Martha Ellen Sanders Williams. She became the baby sister to two big brothers. She spent her entire childhood in Fletcher, graduating from Fletcher High School in 1968. She attended college at Central State University and later graduated from Cameron University. She married Michael J. Beadles and their home was blessed with three wonderful children, Jeremy, Emily, and Sara. Years later she was blessed with four precious grandchildren. She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Fletcher, and later served in various roles at First Baptist Apache and First Baptist East in Lawton. Ann loved the Lord and honored the Lord by the life she lived. Ann worked for many years with the Department of Human Services and loved helping children and families and used her gifts of kindness and compassion to touch so many lives. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Ellen Williams, one infant brother, Clyde Luther Williams, brother Jerry Williams, and infant grandson, William Jeremy Beadles.
She is survived by her husband, Michael of the home; son Jeremy Beadles and wife Kristen of Houston, Texas; daughter, Emily Beadles of Lawton; and daughter Sara Keele and husband, Joshua of Altus; grandchildren: Abigail, Elizabeth, and Joshua Jr.
Ann leaves a legacy of faith, love, and kindness. She loved her family and friends deeply and extended that love to the end. Her family and friends will always cherish her memory and be inspired by her example of selfless love. Ann’s desire would be for all to enjoy the beauty of heaven! A memorial service for Martha Ann Beadles will be held at the First Baptist East Church in Lawton early next year.
