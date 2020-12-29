Graveside service for Martha Ann Beadles, 70, of Lawton, is pending with Fletcher Funeral Home. Mrs. Beadles passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Lawton.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 5:49 am
