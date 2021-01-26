Funeral service for Martha Alyene Colvin, 94, of Cache, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vivian Garza, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Colvin passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at her home in Cache, surrounded by her family.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from 4 p.m until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Live streaming will be available by accessing grayfuneral.com
Martha was born on Aug. 8, 1926 near Hilton, to R.D. and Flossie Mae (Medlin) Ryans. She was the seventh of 15 children. Martha married the love of her life, Kenneth S. Colvin on June 8, 1943 in Frederick. They built a life together raising their children and had many days full of happiness often going fishing, traveling, and dancing. She attended Cameron University for two years and achieved a masters degree from Southeastern State in Durant. Martha was passionate about education and went on to influence and shape the minds of children for 25 years, teaching English and Literature in Boswell, and at Lawton High School. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Martha was a good wife, a loving mother, and a kindhearted friend to all that met her. She will be well remembered and sorely missed.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth S. Colvin Jr. and Nina Colvin, of Cache; three daughters: Trudy Alyene Diamond of Cache, Gaye Toni Wolfe of Cache, and Deborah Lou Gomez and her husband Jesse, of Frederick; ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; sister, Deloris Sampley; two brothers: Bobby and Jimmy Ryans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Kenneth; sisters: Maebelle Caraway; Jewel Williams; Hazel Hargrove; Lois Burk, and Evelyn Blevins; brothers: Bernie Ryans; Verlin Ryans; R.D. Ryans Jr.; Eugene Ryans; Everett Ryans, and Donnie Ryans; and one great-grandson, Nicholas Carter-Nowcki.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.