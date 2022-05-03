Graveside service for former Frederick resident, Marsh Lynn Gattis age 62, of Lubbock, Texas will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Frederick Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Marsha went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home in Lubbock, Texas.
Marsha Lynn Gattis was born in Frederick, on Nov. 3, 1959, to Doctor and Mrs. A.B. (Johnye) Gattis. She attended Frederick Public Schools. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1978. She was involved in many activities. She was Football Homecoming Queen her senior years, Senior Class President, delegate to Oklahoma Girls State, and served as a page in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Marsha attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1982, in Elementary Education, and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, served as a senior Panhellenic Representative, a Red Raider Recruiter for four years, a coordinator of campus tours, Texas Tech press box hostess, and hostess to President Lauro Cavazos.
Marsha was employed by Lubbock Independent School District for 38 years as a teacher. She taught at Wolffarth Elementary, Maedgen Elementary, and Hutchinson Middle School. She coached three State Champions in Future Problem Solving. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. Marsha was named Who’s Who Among High School Students, College Students, and American Teachers.
Marsha is preceded in death by her infant baby sister, Dana Lynn Gattis, and her parents, Doctor and Mrs. A.B. Gattis.
She is survived by her brother, Steve Gattis of Lawton.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 301 E. Grand, Frederick, Oklahoma 73542, or to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79411, in memory of Marsha Lynn Gattis.