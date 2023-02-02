Marsha Darlene Kirk

Funeral service for Marsha Darlene Kirk will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Lawton Christian Center with Pastor Paul Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Letitia Cemetery in Lawton under direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.

Marsha Darlene Kirk, age 67, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 30, 2023. She was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Lawton to Junior and Evelyn Bowden. She grew up on a farm south of Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1973. She then attended Oral Roberts University and later graduated from Cameron University. She taught second through fifth grades over her 30-year tenure with Lawton Public Schools. Marsha Darlene was passionate about teaching and celebrated every success of the countless children she encountered over the years.

