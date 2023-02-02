Funeral service for Marsha Darlene Kirk will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Lawton Christian Center with Pastor Paul Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Letitia Cemetery in Lawton under direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Marsha Darlene Kirk, age 67, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 30, 2023. She was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Lawton to Junior and Evelyn Bowden. She grew up on a farm south of Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1973. She then attended Oral Roberts University and later graduated from Cameron University. She taught second through fifth grades over her 30-year tenure with Lawton Public Schools. Marsha Darlene was passionate about teaching and celebrated every success of the countless children she encountered over the years.
She loved gardening, sewing, cooking, and looking for treasures at estates sales. She was the kindest and most thoughtful person you would ever meet. She always put the needs of others before her own. She had a servant’s heart. At a moment’s notice she would be at your door ready to help in whatever way was needed. Marsha Darlene had a knack for giving heartfelt gifts, that were often restored family heirlooms or handmade sentimental gifts.
Marsha Darlene was a long-time member of the Christian Center in Lawton. Her walk with God was evident to everyone she met. She was a Woman of Faith. She actively prayed for her friends and family and always had a word of encouragement for anyone in need.
Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved helping them with homework and school projects. They spent their summer breaks together, swimming and playing outside. Everyone loved going to Mimi’s house.
Marsha Darlene is survived by her husband, Stephen Kirk; her two daughters: Kristal Miller and her husband James Roggenbuck of Lawton, and Stephanie Warren of Elgin; stepchildren: Amanda Swiney and her husband, Raymond and Jared Kirk; one sister, Connie Holt and her husband Ronny; brother-in-law, Gene Cross; brother-in-law John Kirk; brother-in-law Richard Kirk and wife Kelly; grandchildren: Noah Webb, Zachary Miller, Eli Miller, Brady Warren, Kendal Warren, Alanna Perrin, Aubrey Mendoza, Torrin Swiney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Marsha Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Junior and Evelyn Bowden; one brother, Royce Bowden; one sister, Joyce Cross; one son Stephen Andrew Webb.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.