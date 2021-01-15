Marlon Elliot Kassanavoid, 73, of Indiahoma, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, at Post Oak Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Military Honors.
Marlon was born on Aug. 7, 1947, in Lawton to Forrest and Marian (Terasaz) Kassanavoid. He attended and graduated high school in Dallas.
He was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and was in the Signal Corp during the Vietnam Era.
He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Marlon enjoyed watching You Tube Videos, going out to eat, watching the news, listening to music, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Amaryllis of Indiahoma; nieces and nephews: Stephanie Tehauno; Nancy Brady; Chris Brady; Anthony Frazier; Nicole Kassanavoid; Skylar Kassanavoid; great nieces and nephews: Jonathon Ramirez; Matthew Ramirez; Justine Enriquez; Jessica McClung; Josh DeBartolo; Nick DeBartolo; Alyssa Bravo; Sierra Brady; Damien Brady; Ethan Frazier; other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by: parents Forrest and Marian Kassanavoid; sister Janice Sue Terasaz; brother Lawrence “Larry” Kassanavoid.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the family asks everyone attending service please wear a face mask and social distance.