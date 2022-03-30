Marlene Kluck Latham Mar 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Marlene (Kluck) Latham will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church.Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marlene Kluck Latham Lutheran Church Arrangement Christianity Funeral Home Funeral Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists