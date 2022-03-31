Funeral for Marlene (Kluck) Latham will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton, with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, pastor officiating.
Burial, at a later date, will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Marlene (Kluck) Latham, age 86, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the care of her daughter with her favorite kitty snuggled up next to her. She was born Jan. 25, 1936 in Lawton to Gustav A. and Adele Maria (Doye) Kluck. She graduated from Lawton High School with the class of 1953 where she was valedictorian, and a member of Who’s Who and the Honor Society. She attended Valparaiso University. She was the bookkeeper for family businesses most of her life. She became a plant expert and raised parrots while living in Florida. After selling the last family business, at retirement age, she worked at Lowe’s from the time they opened in Lawton until she turned 80. She was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherree S. Miller, of the home; cousins from the Doye, Marburger and Matthys families; son-in-law, Chuck Miller’s family, Gail Haney and her children, Brent and Tammy, best friend from high school, Claudette Burch and dear friends, Jo Ann Bishop and Dan Dees.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gustav A. and Adele (Doye) Kluck, daughter, Connie Latham and son-in-law, Chuck Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 S.W. 7th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501, St. John Lutheran Church of Blackwell, 101 N. Magnolia Street, Newkirk, Oklahoma 74647 or the Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department, 2607 S.E. Woodlawn Drive, Lawton, OK 73501.