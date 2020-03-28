Marlene Joan Tanequoot (Pane nah ttie mah meaning white sugar woman), 83, went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on November 21st, 1936 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Yale Spottedbird and Mary Whitehorse Tanequoot, both deceased.
Marlene grew up in Hobart, Oklahoma, graduating from Lawton High school in 1955.
She was a life long member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church later called First American Baptist Church in Hobart, Oklahoma. Marlene moved to Los Angeles, California after graduation in 1955 where she worked and lived for thirteen years. She was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers Fan. Marlene moved back in 1969 to Dallas, Texas where she worked for ten years. She then moved to Lawton where she worked for Southern Plains. In 1982 she moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 20 years before retiring. Marlene loved to travel and she accompanied her parents to Europe on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1977. Her sister, Sue Tanequoot, lived in Brussels, Belgium where she worked for the U.S. Embassy. Marlene also traveled with her father to visit her sister in Tel Aviv, Israel where she was assigned. She enjoyed touring the Holy Land and seeing the Holy sites. Marlene also traveled to Rome, Italy to visit her sister and to Mexico City several times, as well as Madrid, Spain. Marlene was a direct descendant of Principal Chief Tohausen, whose grandson was Charles Whitehorse, father of her mother, Mary Whitehorse Tanequoot. On her fathers side she was a direct descendant of Chief Big Bow; Chief Heap of Bears and Chief Feather Lance. Marlene was also a member of the all Tribes Community Church of Tulsa where she served as the church clerk at one time. She has many friends and relatives that will miss her very much, also her life long and beloved Comanche friend Marion Nauni Simmons of Lawton, OK, the Nauni and Akoneto Families were her close friends, Ruby Decorah White Shield of Anadarko, OK, was a life long friend that she loved.
Marlene was an avid Dallas Cowboys and OU fan. She loved to read and watch good movies. Her favorite singer was Frank Sinatra she also liked Chicago, Herb Alpert and the Beatles. She will be missed greatly, she was the Matriarch of the family. Her relatives and friends enjoyed her humor and quick wit. We love you sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, we will meet again someday in our Heavenly Home.
Survivors include: 2 Sisters: Sue Tanequoot of Tulsa, OK; Mary Ynguanzo Tanequoot of Clinton, OK; Brother: Yale Spotted Bird of Hobart, OK Wilson Spotted Bird of Deatsville, AL; Nephews: Lawrence T. Spotted Bird of Seattle, WA; Tommy Earl Spotted Bird of Mescalero, MN; Harry Charles Ynguanzo of OKC, OK; Armando Joe Ynguanzo of Hobart, OK; Alex Yale Ynguanzo of Yukon, OK; Kevin Spotted Bird of Hobart, OK. Nieces: Caroline Sue Ynguanzo of Clinton, OK; Joann Kirby Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Carmela Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Laurie Tatum Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Josephine Black Eagle of Kamiah, ID; Mary Kathleen Moses of Hobart, OK; Martha Helen Addison of Anadarko, OK; Thomasina Parker of Weatherford, OK.Aunts: Delores Toyebo Harragarra of Carnegie, OK; Florence Whitehorse Taylor of Anadarko, OK; Dorothy Ann Whitehorse Delaune of Anadarko, OK. Grandsons: Darrin Lee Spotted Bird of Washington D.C.; Tyler Jordan Ynguanzo of Hobart, OK; Damien Cruz Garza and Devin Garza of Tulsa, OK; Justin Taylor Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Joe Kirby Jr. of Tulsa, OK; Matthew Santino Osif of Clinton, OK; Orlando Jovan Ynguanzo of Pueblo, CO; Jathen Alonzo and Alex Yale Ynguanzo Jr. of Yukon, OK; Kenny William Moses of Lawton, OK; Morris Herbert Moses of Hobart, OK; Lee Juarez Jr. of Lawton, OK; Tommy Addison of Anadarko, OK; Gregory Dale Spotted Bird of Kingfisher, OK and Tommy Jeffrey Yale Spotted Bird of Kingfisher, OK. Granddaughters: Vivian Spotted Bird of Deatsville, AL; Autauna Michelle Ynguanzo of OKC, OK; Patsy Ruth Spotted Bird of Tahlequah, OK; Brianna Nicole Ledesma of Burns Flat, OK; Christian Dawn Westin of Flandreau, SD; Ashley Danielle Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Jasmin Kirby of Tulsa, OK; Gabriella Rae Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Maria, Jessica, Genessa and Selena Aguero all of Tulsa, OK; Analysia Nicole Sourjohn of Tulsa, OK; Sean Aguero of Tulsa, OK; Jordan Kirby of Tulsa, OK; Conception Juarez of Ardmore, OK; Rose Marie Juarez of Hobart, OK; 45 plus Great Grandchildren.
Funeral: 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 First American Baptist Church Hobart, Oklahoma
Interment: Elk Creek Tribal Cemetery Hobart, Oklahoma