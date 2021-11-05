Funeral service for Marlene A. Severtson, 89, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Severtson passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
She will be buried by her husband, Glen, at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. A special viewing and visitation for family and friends will b e held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Marlene was born on March 25, 1932, in Bismarck, N.D., to Sam and Christine (Docker) Spitzer. Marlene grew up in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and was baptized in the Heart River in North Dakota at 12 years old. She married Glen G. Severtson on June 7, 1948, in Bismarck and attended several military churches while traveling as an Army wife. In Lawton, she was a longtime member of Carriage Hills Christian Church.
She and Glen lived in Bismarck, N.D.; Fort Carson, Colo.; Ansbach, Germany; Aschaffenburg, Germany, and was a long-time resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. Glen passed away on July 2, 2004. Marlene was a member of many clubs and organizations including: Election Inspector, Precinct 21, and Election Board for 35+ years, PTA President in Aschaffenburg, Germany, Washington School PTA, PTA Council Secretary, Central Jr High volunteer Mom for Cheerleaders, Lawton High School volunteer Mom for Highsteppers, March of Dimes volunteer, Camp Fire Leader and Board Member for numerous years, and Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon and area volunteer.
Marlene enjoyed nothing more than to embroider on her many sewing machines making towels, butterflies and Christmas gifts. She also loved spending time with her sewing ladies and best friends, Nancy McKenzie, Sharon Fellhauer and Fern Maxwell.
Marlene was also an avid OKC Thunder and Texas Rangers fan. She loved going to the games and would spend most evenings watching a game. She even went to the World Series and NBA Playoffs. She was a wonderful cook and loved making special dishes like roladen and lasagna for family and special friends. Marlene often said if she were 30 years younger, she would have loved to have a motorcycle to go on trips with the kids. She loved to travel, especially to the beaches of Mexico, Aruba, Costa Rica, Galveston, SurfSide and Florida.
She is survived by her five children: Lynn Parker, KC and husband, Jim Strate, Lorry Shannon, Roger Severtson, and Christi and husband, Stan Moss; her son-in-law, Jack Parker and wife, Maria; eight grandchildren: Drew, Brad and wife, Valerie, Jennifer and husband, Tom, Kelly and husband, Jason, Jimmy and wife, Irene, Carol, Heath and MaryAnn; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Glen; her parents; her sisters: Milta, Freda and Bessie; her brother, Harold; and her granddaughter, Carol Barton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to one of Mom’s favorite places: WildCare in Noble, OK. Wildcareoklahoma.org or 7601 84th Street, Noble, OK 73068.