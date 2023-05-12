Markus Dewayne Pangus May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Markus Dewayne Pangus, departed this life on May 9, 2023. He was born May 21, 1968 to Nancy Pangus.He is preceded in death by mother Nancy Pangus, and sister Pamela Red Elk Blair.He is survived by two brothers: Timothy Pangus and Rocky Red Elk, and a son Zachary Pangus.Visitation will be May 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at The Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists