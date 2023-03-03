The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mark Stephen Herber, 63, of Apache, Oklahoma, passed away after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on June 16, 1959, to Leonard Henry and Donna Helen (Ubelhauser) Herber. He was from a military family and came to Lawton at the age of six. Mark attended Lawton Public Schools, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1977. Mark married Patty Russell on Dec. 30, 1978, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Mark attended and graduated from Cameron University with an associate’s degree in 1979. Mark worked several jobs at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Coca-Cola, and Monroe Calculator Company. Mark began working at Siemen’s Medical Solutions in June 1981 and was medically retired in 2015 due to his diagnosis of Huntington’s Disease.
Mark was a self-taught guitarist and was very good at it. He enjoyed anything computers and it was his passion. Mark enjoyed attending church and being with his church family. He taught Sunday school classes. Mark loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and sharing the gospel about him. Mark was always willing to help others and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed fishing and coaching his children’s Little League sports teams. He coached some junior high soccer as well. Mark will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mark is survived by his wife of the home; three children: Christa Boswell and husband Michael, Wesley Herber and Cody Jack Herber all of Apache, Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Audrea Herber of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Caidyn Herber, Makinley Boswell, and Wesley Herber, Jr. all of Apache, Oklahoma; four sisters: Madonna Magers and husband Tony of Arlington, Texas, Kathleen Lewis and husband Derin of Medicine Park, Oklahoma, Allyson Burgess and husband Ryan of Harrison, Arkansas, and Lisa Dobbs and husband Wade of Apache, Oklahoma; one brother, Chris Herber and wife Carmen of Edmond, Oklahoma; six nieces, six nephews, and many other family members.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Herber.
Charitable contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, by going to www.app.donorview.com or by mail at 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.