Mark Lawayne Smith, 59, of Hastings, Oklahoma passed from this life July 21, 2020. He was born July 18, 1961, in Lawton, OK to Carter and Eva Smith. He graduated from Lawton Eisenhower High School in 1979. He worked as a dog trainer at greyhound racing tracks from 1979 to 2009. In 2010, he became a cattle rancher. Mark loved coyote hunting with his beloved greyhounds. Mark was known to take in many strays and find them a good home.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Carter Smith.
Survivors include: his mother, Eva Smith; his sister, Sharon Scruggs and husband Jesse; his nieces, Brandy Atkins and Sheree Bressman; his great nieces Harlee Hunter and Madison Bressman.
A private family memorial service was held.