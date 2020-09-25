Funeral service for Mark Barker, 80, of Elgin, Oklahoma, will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Locust Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends Sunday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mark Earl Barker was born May 14, 1940 in Wichita, KS to Mark Ernest and Margret (Lofthouse) Barker. He graduated from Mustang High School in 1956. Mark married Jana Sue Braly on February 7, 1970 in Sterling, OK. The two were married for 50 years. Mark served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served 10 years as a Special Forces Combat Medic, then graduated from the Officer Candidate School in 1967 at Ft. Sill, serving as a Field Artillery and later Adjutant General officer. Mark served 3 tours in Vietnam, 2 as enlisted and the last as a Battery Commander of A Btry, 2nd Bn, 77th FA. His last overseas assignment was with the Pershing Missile system and 1st Bn, 81st FA, with his career ending as the Deputy Adjutant General at Ft. Sill where he retired as a Captain in 1977. During his 20 years of service to his country, Mark was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart along with a list of other medals and accommodations. Mark lived a life of complete servitude, whether that be to his country, his family, the Cedar Lakes and Elgin Volunteer Fire Departments, or as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post 306 in Fletcher where he held American Legion offices of: Post Commander (13 years), District Commander, Department Vice Commander (West), and Chairman of the Department Internal Affairs Committee. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8580 in Elgin, a member of the Black Jack Chapter of the Pershing Professionals, a member of the Field Artillery OCS Alumni, a member of the Board of Directors of Oklahoma Honor Flights, Inc. 2007 to 2018, and a lifetime member of the Veterans Association.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Barker, of the home; 3 daughters: Dawn Lyon and her husband Joe, of NC, Janette Nassaney and her husband George, of Altus, and Julie Mathews and her husband Mike, of Fletcher; 1 brother, Harold Barker, of NY; 4 sisters: Juanita Tylor, of WA, Dina Lauren, of OR, Phyllis Hull, of WA, and Doris Barker, of WA; 16 grandchildren: Morgan and William Gafney, Jordan and Ashtin Nassaney, Jaret and Maclay Nassaney, Haylee Nassaney, Melissa Nassaney, Taylor and Laura Mathews, Brianne and Michael Kollmorgen, and Dallas and Mary Mathews; and 7 great grandchildren: Braedon and Jacob Lyon, Jace Nassaney, Copen Mathews, Abigail Foster, Easton Mathews, and Beau Mathews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents: Mark and Margret Barker; his brother, Wayne Barker; and his son, Andrew James Barker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 306 Boys State and Oratorical Programs.
