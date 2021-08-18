The home of Carlos and Velma Haught was blessed with the birth of their youngest son, Mark Allen Haught, on Jan. 7, 1957. Mark grew up on the family farm seven miles north of Gould. Mark loved the farm. Throughout his life, he was always proud of his roots and the Christian home that instilled in him the values he lived by.
God always had a plan and on May 24, 1987, Mark and Carolyn were married. They were blessed with 34 happy years together. Mark and Carolyn enjoyed off the beaten path road trips and Sooner football, but most of all, they enjoyed working together.
Mark attended Gould School and graduated in 1975. He then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1979. After completing student teaching at Northeast Junior High, Dr. Morris Foster hired Mark to teach in Altus Public schools, and this resulted in a 35-year career as a Bulldog. Mark continued his educational studies throughout his career. He received his master’s degree for Southwestern State University in Administration. Then he later attained his doctoral degree in education from the University of Oklahoma in 2008.
During his career in Altus, Mark served as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Highlights of his coaching career included taking the Lady Bulldog basketball team to the state tournament and winning the girls state track meet in 1988.
For 30 years Mark had this “second job” called refereeing. He had a passion for officiating basketball. Mark and his partner Darren Harvick officiated together for many years including calling at the state basketball tournament.
Mark was a member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association; the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administrators, serving as president; member of Oklahoma Secondary School Principals, and served on the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association board for many years. In 2005 Mark was the Oklahoma Secondary Principal of the Year.
After retiring from Oklahoma education in May of 2014, Mark fulfilled his dream of working in a small school. He was hired as Principal of Northside ISD and then superintendent. Mark was a proud Indian until his death on Aug. 15, 2021. Mark was a people person and throughout his career he treasured the relationships he had with his students, teachers, and friends. What was best for the kids is what he believed in.
Mark was a member of the Elmer United Methodist Church. He loved gardening, reading, family, pranking others, and the OU Sooners.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Tommy Beach; a brother-in-law, Lendon Davis; a sister-in-law, Janice Beach Hardwick; nephews, Brandon Beach and Sage Haught.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; a son, Heath Hocker and wife, Michelle; daughters: Alyson Clark and Kelsey Williams and husband Kenton; grandchildren: Isaiah Hocker; J.J. Saenz; Matthew Saenz; Korey Dawn Saenz; Blake Hocker; Jasmine Hocker and Kenna Faye Williams; two brothers: Phil Haught and wife Nova; Doug Haught and wife Judy; a sister, Sherry Davis and many nephews, nieces, cousins, colleagues and friends.
Memorials may be made out to the Gould Alumni Association:
Gould Community Building Fund, P.O. Box 38, Gould, Ok 73544
The Coach Janice Beach Hardwick Scholarship, or the American Heart Association.
The family will greet friends at Visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021 at Lowell-Tims Funeral Home in Altus.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hightower Memorial Stadium at Altus High School.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lowell-Tims Funeral Home and Crematory, Altus.
To sign the online guest book and share memories with the family please visit www.Lowell-Tims.com