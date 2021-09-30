Funeral service for Mark Alan Young will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at First Baptist West with Dr. Brad Allen, Duncan, Oklahoma and Pastor Harold Gaches, Pastor of First Baptist West officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mark Alan Young, 62, Lawton passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Oklahoma City. He was born on Sunday, Sept. 28, 1958 in Madill, to Dan A. and Janet E. (Love) Young. Mark was a graduate of Okmulgee Tech. At the time of his death he was the project manager for Southwest Ready Mix. Mark married Jeanna Kay Bailey on April 8, 2006 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lawton, where he was baptized by Dr. Brad Allen in 1974.
Survivors include his wife Jeanna Young of the home, children: Bethany J. Young of Bartlesville; Bryan A. Young of Lawton and Trevor Tollett-Martin-Young and wife Chelsie of Lawton; his father and mother, Dan and Janet Young of Lawton, three brothers: Michael Young and wife Jill of Tulsa; Mickey Young and wife Kristy of Chico, Texas; Mitchell Young and wife Bonnie; his grandchildren: Bryant Young; Brylee Young; Cooper Martin-Tollett-Young and Ramzie Martin-Tollett-Young. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.