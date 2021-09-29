Mark Alan Young Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral service for Mark Alan Young, 62, Lawton will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at First Baptist West, Lawton.Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.Mr. Young passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Oklahoma City.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Mark Alan Young Funeral Home Garden Burial Memorial Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists