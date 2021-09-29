Funeral service for Mark Alan Young, 62, Lawton will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at First Baptist West, Lawton.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Young passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Oklahoma City.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.