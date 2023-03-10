Graveside service for Marjorie M. Godley will be at 2 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Tony Cook of Northside Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Marjorie M. Godley, 92, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Lawton. She was born Nov. 12, 1930 in Rockville, Missouri to William P. “Bill” and Mildred (Snively) Hoffman. She graduated from Rockville High School in 1948. Marjorie had been a resident of Lawton since 1968 when her husband was transferred to Fort Sill. She married SFC (Retired) James Clarence Godley on Aug. 5, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri. James passed away July 15, 2011. Marjorie was a member of the Lawton Crafts and Hobbies Association from 1977-1993 and at one time she served as secretary and publicity chairman and worked at Ray’s Pharmacy for two and a half years. Marjorie enjoyed watching NASCAR and especially her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. She liked to picture point and spend time with her cats. She also sold Sarah Coventry jewelry.
Marjorie is survived by her three sons: Wendell Godley and wife Suzy of Fort Worth, Texas; Terry Godley and wife Sharon of Bakersfield, California, and James Godley of Lawton; four grandchildren: Amanda Drake and husband David of Moore; Todd Godley of Mustang, and Nicole and Kendall Godley both of Lewisville, Texas; seven great-grandchildren: Lillian Godley, Jaxen Godley, Taylor Drake, Ryann Drake, Makayla and Makenzie Innman, and Airianna Godley, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, William Robert “Bill” and wife Dixie Hoffman, and one grandson, Kyle Godley.