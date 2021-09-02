Celebration of life service for Marjorie Louise Romines will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Nicky Brown of Lawton officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Marjorie Louise Romines, 82, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Marjorie was born to Anthony and Dorothy Vieira on Dec. 7, 1938 in Taunton, Massachusetts. She graduated from Taunton High School in Massachusetts. After graduating high school, she married Richard Edward Nelson, who enlisted in the U.S. Army, which allowed them to travel around the world which led them eventually to settle in Lawton. Marjorie had three children: Arlene, Billy and Debbie, who still reside in the Lawton and Wichita Falls area. She fell in love with bowling, crocheting, sewing and woodworking and she never met a stranger in her life. She eventually married Glenn E. Romines and found her passion working at Memorial Hospital, and later at Southwestern Hospital where she worked 20 plus years before retiring to travel with her husband. Coming back to Lawton, she went to work for McDonalds. She would acquire many friends that would sit and have coffee on her days off. Her final job was at Fort Sill National Bank, as a switchboard operator, for five years, with people that adored her.
Marjorie loved her family and friends. She always enjoyed her conversations with people from all walks of life. Shirley Tims, her best friend, would talk for hours and attend Grace Fellowships Church of Christ together. She was always there for her children and grandchildren, nothing she wouldn’t do for her family and friends. Her family and friends will truly miss her.
Survivors include three children: daughter, Debbie and spouse Patrick Heelan; son, Billy Nelson; daughter, Arlene Eaton; grandchildren: Troy Corley; Kacy Totte and Emily; Nicole Porter and Brady; Brandy Wilkerson and Brandon; Trevor Nelson; Garrett Nelson; James Eaton and Sarah; Jessica Campbell and John; great-grandchildren: Blaine Totte; Tayler Cox; Taylor Donnelly; Kennedi Snyder; Heather Etter; Cameron Wilkerson; Kendall Wilkerson; Abbagail Eaton; Lexi Campbell; Makayla Campbell and Makenna Campbell; great great-grandchildren: Serenity Etter; Jordyn Donnelly; and Daelyn Campbell; sister, Anna (Chickie) Thurston and brother, Fred Vieria, lots of nieces, nephews, cousins in Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Vieria; father, Anthony Vieria, and daughter-in-law, Teresa Nelson.
The family wanted to say thank you to Nora O’Neal and Hospice of Wichita Falls for excellent care and love given to our Mother and Grandma.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com