Marion David Stevens, born June 7, 1937, went to be with his Lord and Savior June 1, 2023. He was born in Ardmore, to James Clifford and Clara Irene Stevens, but at age three moved to Muskogee. He received his Bachelor’s Degree at Northeastern in Tahlequah in 1960 and began his teaching career in Gallup, New Mexico, where he met Wanda Storie, his wife of 62 years. He earned his MA in History at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. He taught two years in Alamogordo, New Mexico, after which he was employed at Cameron University for 35 years in the Department of History. He completed all coursework for his doctorate at North Texas University. He also took extra courses in which he was interested at Oklahoma University. He loved teaching history and courses in the Social Sciences. He was saved and gave his life to the Lord while in high school and became a member of Skyline Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Theodore Stevens.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Stevens; three children: Bryan and wife Katie, of St. Louis, Missouri, Don and wife Amy, of Noble, and LeAnn Stevens-Larré and husband Lionel, of Bordeaux, France; six grandchildren: Scarlett Reeves, Bordeaux, France, Wyatt Reeves, Brussels, Belgium, Alyénor Stevens-Larré, Bordeaux, France, Sarah Carroll and husband Tim, Denver, Colorado, and Emily Stevens and Jason Stevens, Columbus, Missouri; sisters-in-law: Joy Turner and children, Vernon and Lee Turner and Pat James and children, Debbie Meacham and Myra Boss Fullingim; niece and nephews, Pamela Harrell and husband Kerry, Derryl Bell and wife Tonya, Dianne Mahan and Glen Dale Storie and wife Elisa and many other friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday June 6, 2023 at Criswell Funeral Home, Ada. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery, Ada.