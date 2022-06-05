Funeral services for Marion Miller, 85, of Fletcher, will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Fletcher Assembly of God Church with Pastor Scott Carper officiating. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marion Edward Miller was born March 18,1937 in Fletcher, and went to his eternal home on June 1, 2022 at his home in Fletcher. Marion was born in Fletcher to Otho Elard Miller and Velva Leona Seymour Miller. Marion attended school for a while in a one room school house called Denton which was located east of Sterling, and finished his high school education in Fletcher graduating in 1956. He attended Cameron University for a short time before beginning his working career. He talked fondly about going on a wheat harvest the summer after he graduated high school. He worked for a while driving a gasoline truck with his uncle, Marvin Seymour. After that he begin working in construction as a carpenter for most of his working career. He worked for several contractors in the Lawton/Fort Sill Sill area, like WD Ford construction and OV Warner Construction. Then he worked for himself building several dairy barns and performing different odd jobs around the area. He also worked for GW Hastings Construction for several years, then finishing up his working career for Elgin Public Schools as a construction superintendent which he oversaw the construction of several buildings on the school’s campus. Marion enjoyed sports of all kinds from baseball, football and auto racing just to name a few. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. Marion married Velma Joyce Dewbre on May 25, 1964, and they had three sons, Steven, Stanley and Hank. Marion married Martha Doughty Miller on Aug. 30, 1996.
Marion is survived by his three sons: Steven and wife Shawndra Miller of Yukon; Stanley and wife Amiee Miller; and Hank and wife Melissa Miller, all of Fletcher;step daughter, Sharon and husband Virgil Ashworth, of Hawley, TX; step son, Tracy and wife Velvet Doughty of Abilene, TX. He is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Ryan McLeod and partner Cindie Watson; Jana and husband Joe Smith; Lacey and husband James Clawson; Tanner and wife Tiffany Doughty; Kandise Doughty and partner Chad Langley; Krista and husband Michael Howell; Justin Miller; Kaleb Miller; Bryce Miller; Darcie Miller; Logan Miller; Anthony Miller and Ashley McGoohan; Isaac Miller; Joel Miller and Abby Judson; Audreauna Condit; and Jordan Maxwell and wife Cidnie; great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren: Cali and Cash McLeod; Lilly Harbin; Alyson and Connor Doughty; Aspen Clawson; Lucas Howell; Kaden and Melody Miller; Cade and Milo Thurston; Ruston and Maverick Maxwell; Austin, Macey, Leilynn, Brentley, Kambri, Kenley, and Kylee Miller’ Avery Miller. And his Pomeranian, Buddy.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents Otho and Velva Miller, and his wife Martha Miller.
He will be loved and missed by all.
