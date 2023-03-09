Funeral service for Marion Mietchen will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Pettigrew, pastor of Liberty Heights Christian Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the funeral home.
Marion Mietchen, age 96, of Lawton, died Monday, March 6, 2023 in Lawton.
She was born May 4, 1926 in Mount Vernon, Washington to Carl A. and Hazel C. Anderson. She was the fifth of six children, outliving her siblings Donald, Vernon, Marvin, Marlene and Duane. She attended school in Mount Vernon. She married Everett A. Mietchen in 1947 in Gallup, New Mexico. They spent most of their married life in Lawton, raising four children: David Everett, Danny Alfred, Carol Ann and Darrell Ernst.
Marion was a hard worker. She learned her strong work ethic while growing up on their farm in Washington. She helped her mother cook for and serve the men who worked for them on the farm.
She worked many years at Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) caring for patients. She spent her last years at CCMH as the Ward Clerk in the maternity department, preparing birth certificates. She even prepared the birth certificates for her grandchildren born at CCMH. She retired in 1994.
Marion loved animals, especially horses. We have pictures of her as a teen riding horses in parades. She kept horses for many years, traveling daily to care for them at the stables or their land north of Lawton.
Marion also loved her friends. She had a close group of friends who lunched together at Golden Corral for many years. Later, she made more friends when she sold her home and moved to Brookridge Retirement Community.
She is survived by one son, David and his wife, Jo; a daughter, Carol Collins and her husband, Dennis; daughters-in-law: Jana and Kathy Mietchen, all of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Chris Mietchen, Victoria Hardin, Brad Mietchen, Jennifer Killion, Angela Gillispie, Rachel Weathers, Robin Mietchen, Christopher Collins and Shawn Mietchen, 24 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, sons, Danny and Darrell, her parents, her siblings and one granddaughter.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
