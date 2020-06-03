Memorial service for Marion “Liz” Cable Adamson will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with John Webb, Minister, Cache Christian Church officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Marion “Liz” Cable Adamson, 69, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Marion was born October 19, 1950 to Benny and Lorean Arterberry in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Marion gained a stepfather, Frank Barkley, with whom she had a special relationship. She was a star basketball player for the Cache High School and graduated from Cache High School in 1968. She graduated top of her class from Eve’s Beauty College and then began her career as a Hair Stylist. Before retiring she worked fifteen years for J.C Penny in their Salon and earned the position of Master Stylist.
She is survived by her son: Frankie Cable and daughter: Misty Terry both of Lawton, Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Junior Cable, Dominque , Dylon, and Demitri Pwalowski and three great grandchildren; two sisters: Linda Carter and her husband Bill and Penny Grooms; and her former spouse, Allen Adamson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jim and George Arterberry; two sisters: Minnie Rhodes and Mandy Farrell and one grandson: Donavan Terry.
A memorial contribution may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105-1942
