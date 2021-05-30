Marion was born to Margaret and Harry Voelker in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Jan. 30, 1931. She grew up in the house her Pops built in Elester, Delaware with three sisters, Dorothy, Gina, and Mickey. Her baby brother, Harry, and her favorite niece, Margaret Ann.
Her love of ice cream was a well known fact and dogs held a very special place in her heart, especially Scooter and Shy Shy.
Marion enjoyed being with family and surrounded with love and laughter. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She will forever be in our hearts as a beacon of Strength.
Family members include: daughters: Deb Butzen (Al) of Portland; Donna Arrington of Geronimo; Rebecca/Becca Beckham of Lawton; grandchildren: Melody; Steve; Rebecca; Jay; Doug (Sami); Jessica; John; Austin; Reanna; great-grandchildren: Bryce; Ciara; Christopher; Tritan; Paige; Clay Riley.
Her Lord and Savior took her gently on her journey onward as her three girls and family were by her side.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
We are forever grateful to the caregivers who showed our mom kindness.
May all love surround her.
Memorial at a later date.
