Celebration of life service for Marion “Dixie” Dixon will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with grandson, Rev. Collyn Dixon of Elgin officiating.
A catered lunch and reception will be held at noon at the family home following the service at 69 Hillcrest Dr., Elgin, Oklahoma.
Marion “Dixie” Dixon, 83, of Elgin, went to her eternal home Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home in Elgin surrounded by her loving family. Those by Dixie’s side were, her two daughters, Kim Grundman and Mike Grundman, Karen Cochran and husband Dale, grandchildren: Collyn Dixon; Amanda Tyler and Bobby Tyler; Jennifer Rush and Thomas Rush; great-grandchildren: Destiny Hillary; Carolyn; Elizabeth and Trinity Tyler; TJ; Jayden; Mason; and Chevy-lyn Rush and great great-grandchild, Lucian Johnson.
Dixie was born Feb. 13, 1938 in Martwick, Kentucky to George Dewey and Cora Jane (Kellems) Roop. She married Master Sgt. (Retired) Alfred L. Dixon on March 4, 1955 in Springfield, Tennessee. Alfred passed away on Oct. 8, 1997. Dixie led a very active and full life as a beloved member of the WIBC (Women’s International Bowling Conference) and the Lawton/Fort Sill bowling community for many years. She never met a stranger and would never let anyone around her go hungry. Memories of her will always be cherished.
In addition to those listed above, Dixie is survived by four brothers: Joe, John, David, and Dennis Roop and their families, and many others who knew her as momma Dixie or Grandma Dixie.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband, two sons: Michael and Keith Dixon, brother, George Phillip and sister, Laverne Harlan.
O God, what is man that you consider him? God, you came down taking on the form of man and servant for us. Jesus, you did this so that we can live with and for you. You have not taken away suffering yet and you experienced suffering yourself. By this, you gave us something greater and necessary through yourself. Jesus you gave us hope, love, and faith in you, finer than any rich material and the greatest comfort in all our anguish. Now we can look forward to the end of all suffering, as your daughter, Marion Dixon, did. Amen.
