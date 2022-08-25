Marilyn Thompson Rowell 78 of Meers, went to her heavenly home on Monday Aug. 22, 2022 she passed away peacefully with family by her side.

The viewing for Marilyn will be on Thursday Aug. 25, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William Foote officiating.