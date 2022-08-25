Marilyn Thompson Rowell 78 of Meers, went to her heavenly home on Monday Aug. 22, 2022 she passed away peacefully with family by her side.
The viewing for Marilyn will be on Thursday Aug. 25, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William Foote officiating.
Marilyn was born on Aug. 19, 1944 at the Kiowa Indian Hospital daughter of George Thompson and Lena Strange. Marilyn married George F. Rowell at Meers on Sept. 25, 1965 they were married for 61 years and raised four children. Marilyn was a member of the Kiowa tribe of Oklahoma and was a member of the Mt. Scott UMC. Her favorite things to do was read, do crosswords, and gardening. Family was extremely important to her she provided food and love to all people. Marilyn made wonderful meals for her family and their favorite meals were the pot roast, cheesy spaghetti, salisbury steak, and chicken fried steak on Sundays which her family is going to miss. She opened her arms, table and home to everyone.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Tracy Peregoy of Claremore; sons: George Rowell and Wesley Scott Rowell of Meers; sisters: Billie Riley and husband Earl Riley of Dallas; Amanda Jane Dutton also of Dallas; Danny Thompson of Meers; grandkids: Brandon Peregoy and wife Jenna Peregoy of Virgina; Courtney Peregoy of Claremore; Wyatt Rowell of Texas; great-grandkids: Chelsea Bruett of Florida; Brady Peregoy of Elgin; Carter Carattini of Apache, and Carly Cooper of Claremore. Special nephew and niece Ed and Christy Rowell. Numerous nieces and nephews as well.
Marilyn Rowell is preceded in death by her husband George F. Rowell and her parents; son Charles Rowell; brothers: George and Johnny Thompson; sister, Lela Poemoceah and nephews: Henry J Kosechata; Dustin Rowell, and Dale Baker.