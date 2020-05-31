Funeral service for Marilyn Selk will be 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home.
Marilyn Selk, age 79, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 14, 1940 in Manilla, Iowa to Walter and Charlotte King. After graduation from Denison High School in 1958, she attended Skinner’s Secretarial School in Huntington, New York. Later, she received a banking degree while in Iowa. She worked in banking in Nebraska, Iowa, and Oklahoma.
She was President of the Lutheran Women’s Mission League of the Lawton District of Oklahoma (LWML). While being involved with the LWML and throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking, crafting and sewing. Her gift for crafting blessed many.
Survivors include her husband, John of the home and her children: John Maynard of Denison, Iowa, Troy Maynard of Lawton, Oklahoma, Tim Maynard and wife, Cheryl of Ricketts, Iowa, Kirk Maynard and wife, Sabrina,of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Eric Selk of Washington, DC, Teresa Cara and husband, Wuse of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Michelle Selk of Mason City, Iowa, two sisters, Dee Christensen and husband, Keith, of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Janice Bauer of Ankeny, Iowa, aunt, Jeannette Sipala, of Halesite, New York and uncle, Harold (Esa) Smith, Davie, Florida.
Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Donna Beidler and Leota Wilcox.
Marilyn was confirmed on April 1, 1966 at the First Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present Help in trouble.”
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 S.W. 7th Street, Lawton, OK 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.