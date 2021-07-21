Memorial service for Marilyn Jo Red Elk will be at First United Methodist Church, Walters, Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Marilyn Jo Red Elk was born May 12, 1952 in Duncan, and departed this life in Dallas, TX on July 17, 2021 at the age of 69 years, 2 months and 5 days.
Marilyn grew up in Comanche, Temple and Walters. She married Gene Red Elk on Dec. 21, 1967 in Wichita Falls, TX and made Walters their home where they raised four sons.
She eventually attended Cameron University, receiving an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Through the years she worked at the school cafeteria, was a CNA at Parkview Manor Nursing Home and was the Office Manager at the Walters Herald for a time.
Marilyn enjoyed attending First United Methodist Church. Her greatest love was her family. She enjoyed country music, was an avid reader, coached little league softball and loved sports in general, attending all sports and school activities of her sons and grandkids. Oh, how she loved her siblings, kids, grandkids, and Gene as they enjoyed nearly 54 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, MarJean and Paul Colbert; her sister, Rodna Cherry; and her brother, Johnny Thompson.
Survivors include her husband, Gene of the home; four sons: Lance Red Elk of Walters; Jason Red Elk and Jodi of Walters; Adam Red Elk of Walters; Blake Red Elk and Tyler of Dallas, TX; 2 brothers: Fred McCarter and Connie of Port Orchard, WA; and Ray Gene McCarter and Kathy of Marlow; two sisters: Carla Cherry of Walters; Boo Ledford and Kent of Walters; four grandchildren: Marissa Shrum of Broken Arrow; Kennedi Williams of Haskell; Cy Red Elk of Walters and Diamyn Red Elk of Wichita Falls, TX; four great-grandchildren: Jaiden; Mila; Konner and Anna; other relatives and a host of friends.