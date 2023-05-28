A funeral service for Marilyn N. Crane will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sean Cho, Senior Pastor officiating. Following the service Mrs. Crane will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Services are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.