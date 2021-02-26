Graveside service for Marilyn “Gammy” Smith, 88, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at her home in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 29, 1932 in Danville, Illinois to Harley and Lois Georgia (McMillian) Knight. She grew up illinois and graduated from Danville High School in 1950. She married Wilfred “Bill” Henry Smith, Jr. on March 24, 1951 and they traveled to many locations throughout Mr. Smith’s career. They came to Lawton in 1976 where they remained. Mr. Smith passed away in 1995. “Gammy” as she was affectionately known to many took care of everyone and loved cooking for her family and their friends who were more like family to her. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was an avid bowler and loved football and baseball. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters and a son-in-law: Katherine Griffee, of Lawton, and Lois “Susy” Annette and Richard Harden, of Cache; three sons and daughters-in-law: John and Nancy Smith, of Austin, TX; Thomas Michael and Linda Norton-Smith, of North Canton, OH; and David Alan and Dianna Smith, of Hot Springs Village, AR; her sister, Judith Kegley, of Danville, IL; and she was “Gammy” to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill.
