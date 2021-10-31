Marilyn Faith Sevoian, 85, Fletcher, died Oct. 8, 2021, following a brief illness.
She was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Wichita, Kan., to Clarence R. Blackwell and Jessie M. Ashworth Blackwell. Marilyn was the youngest of three children and the only girl. She was raised in Kansas and attended Derby High School in Derby, Kan. As a young girl, Marilyn worked at various jobs, and after high school began in the airplane, then aerospace industry. She usually ended up in an executive secretary/administrative assistant position in that field. She began in Kansas, then after settling in Lompoc, Calif., worked for many years on Vandenberg Air Force Base. During that time, Marilyn and her husband, Paul Sevoian, imported and sold furniture and antiques from England during the 1970s. That venture in their lives resulted in many travels to Europe, with England as the primary country.
Following that season in her life, Marilyn worked for two different attorneys in the Lompoc area, studied for and obtained the Certification of Legal Assistant. Marilyn moved to Oklahoma in the mid-1990s and again worked in the aerospace field, and eventually retired to Fletcher. Before her retirement, Marilyn was able to enjoy a bit of travel to various places, including Bimini and Egypt.
She is survived by her daughters: Valerie McCay and special friend Erwin Igo and Paula Jacobs and husband, Harry; grandchildren: Becky McCay Johnson and husband Mike; Bobby McCay and his family; Matthew Hunt and his wife Emy, and Dillon Jacobs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Blackwell and Jessie Ashworth Blackwell Slater; her brothers: Don Blackwell and Raymond Butcher; David Blackwell and his wife, Betty.