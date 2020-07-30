Marilyn Denise Mahsetky Figueroa went to her heavenly home Monday, July 27, 2020 at 6:43PM in Lawton, Oklahoma. Graveside service will be at 1PM Friday, July 31st at Highland Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Michaela Gutierrez officiating.
Marilyn was born April 30,1956 to Mack Mahsetky and Madeline Geimausaddle-Mahsetky. Marilyn was of Comanche and Kiowa descent and a proud and respected member of the Comanche Nation Tribe. She was a woman of faith, often witnessed and fed the homeless, visited and prayed for those in the hospital. She always helped everyone in need and kept a positive outlook on life. She became an LPN in the first LPN class of the Comanche Nation Tribe. She then became director of numerous programs for the tribe which include the optometry clinic, prescription assistance, fitness center and diabetes program. She even got Nike to sponsor the diabetes program to make diabetic shoes available to all tribal members.
Survivors include daughters Vanessa Lecoultre and Natasha Figueroa
She was the oldest of 8 siblings: Cheryl Duran, Jackie Mahsetky, Michaela Gutierrez, Patrick Mahsetky, Vickie Moffett, Mack Mahsetky, and Donna Mahsetky
She had five grandchildren: Kelci Kalaaukahi, Alexa, Sophia and Isabella Lecoultre, and Kendrik Figueroa. Numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Marilyn was preceded in death by parents Mack Mahsetky and Madeline Geimausaddle-Spicer. Grandparents Nestler Poahway and Jennie Geimausaddle, Uncles Rayfield Sullivan and Matthew Poahway, sister Libby Mahsetky and brothers Michael, Larry and Gary Mahsetky and nephew Royce Christian Mahsetky.