Marie Elizabeth Taunah passed away on Jan. 23, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Marie was born on Dec. 17, 1944 to Edward Nahquaddy and Alene Atchavit Roach.
She liked watching LMN, lifetime shows, and Grey’s Anatomy. She would always have to have her cup of coffee in the mornings with her shows. She loved spending time with her grandkids and grand babies. She was one of the biggest 420 friendly smokers. Her favorite thing was Betty Boop and Prince. Her favorite song was ‘Redbone come get your love,’ it was even her ringtone. Her favorite color was pink, it had to be pink or she wouldn’t wear it and she loved her sweets and desserts. She was a full-blooded Comanche and very proud of her tribe, culture, and music. She always loved talking to her sister, Lola Ototivo, on video chat. They would make each other laugh and smile all the time. She was a very proud strong woman and always took care of everyone and raised half of her grandkids.
She is survived by daughters: Dora Alene Poolaw; Sheri Lynn Poolaw, and Carlotta Anita Ramos; sister, Lola Ototivo; grandkids: Keely Deschaine; Charlotte Ramos; Kelly Codynah; Robert Kenneth Ramos; Jessica Marie Ramos; Jeffery Ramos; Dana Ramos, and Moses Edward Poolaw Ramos; great-grandkids: Anastasia, Mariana, Kaiden, Kanarra, Rosalie, Karma, Olivia, Shyanne, Nathan, Quaddy, Donnie, Arron, Alex, Autumn, Armani, Kenai, Nakodah, Tabias, Alexander, Grace, and Jolene.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Leon Taunah; sister, Carlotta Ototivo; brother, Anthony Nahquaddy; and grandson, Michael Lawrence Wauqua Jr.
Viewing will be Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Brown Indian Baptist Church in Walters, with Kent Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Walters Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.