Marie Elizabeth Taunah passed away on Jan. 23, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Marie was born on Dec. 17, 1944 to Edward Nahquaddy and Alene Atchavit Roach.

She liked watching LMN, lifetime shows, and Grey’s Anatomy. She would always have to have her cup of coffee in the mornings with her shows. She loved spending time with her grandkids and grand babies. She was one of the biggest 420 friendly smokers. Her favorite thing was Betty Boop and Prince. Her favorite song was ‘Redbone come get your love,’ it was even her ringtone. Her favorite color was pink, it had to be pink or she wouldn’t wear it and she loved her sweets and desserts. She was a full-blooded Comanche and very proud of her tribe, culture, and music. She always loved talking to her sister, Lola Ototivo, on video chat. They would make each other laugh and smile all the time. She was a very proud strong woman and always took care of everyone and raised half of her grandkids.

