Marie Elaine (Kuntz) Layton of Duncan, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 23, 2022 at the age of 74.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Carter-Smart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dean and Freda Hall officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the family care of Carter-Smart Funeral Directors.
Marie was born in Lawton, on May 27, 1947 to Elmo and Vivian Kuntz and graduated from Lawton Senior High School in 1965 and then attended Cameron College. She retired after 20 years from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1998. She loved to travel which included Okinawa, Japan and other parts of the United States. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting, making dolls and jewelry, and cooking.
Elaine was preceded in death by her daughter; Marie Palamo and a sister; Carolina Gwin.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Layton of the home; daughter, Skye Weimer from Texas; and a son, Charles S. Kuntz of Duncan; four grandchildren: Mathew Weimer, Krystal Maples, Alex Wilkinson, Arron Scholinski and one great-grandson, Dylan Sullivan; sisters: Linda Kuntz from South Carolina and Nancy Johnston of Elgin; and many cousins, friends and those who took care of her, Karen A. a special thanks.