Funeral Mass for Marie C. Scheirer will be at Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral Mass may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, wearing of masks and social distancing rules must be followed during the rosary service and Mass.
Marie C. Scheirer, age 87, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Lawton. She was born Nov. 6, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Herman and Josephine Sciullo. Marie grew up in Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Mt. Alvernia Catholic High School. She also completed college level business courses. She married Ronald J. Scheirer on April 7, 1956 in Pittsburgh. Her husband’s military career took the family to Germany; to Alaska where she really enjoyed the wildness of nature; and back to Pittsburgh when her husband was stationed overseas. They always returned to their home in Lawton/Fort Sill.
She stayed home with her children until they entered junior high and then she began her career at the Great Plains Women’s Clinic, retiring after 25 years as the office manager.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active in the Ladies’ Guild and served as chairperson of the church’s finance council. She enjoyed many years of volunteer service at various organizations to include The Greiner School for the Handicapped, Birth Choice of Lawton, Mt. Scott Kiwanis Club and Comanche County Memorial Hospital. However, her family will remember her most as a devoted wife, loving mom, Grammie and Great-Grammie.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law: Joanne and Tom Linville, Lawton, and Debbie and Larry Cofer, Medicine Park; four grandchildren and their spouses: John and Vanessa Linville, Yukon; Michael and Laura Linville, Oklahoma City; Kristen and Aaron Haning, Fort Worth, Texas; and Jarret Cofer, Dallas, Texas; five great-grandchildren: Cameron; Dominick; Christopher; Nicolas and James; her brother and sister-in-law, Felix and Mary Sciullo, Pennsylvania; her sister, Lorraine Sciullo, Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Lisa Sciullo, Pennsylvania; and beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her parents, a brother, Louis Sciullo, and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Scheirer, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1010 NW 82nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 or The Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation, 3401 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505