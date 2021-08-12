Graveside funeral service for Marianne Louise (Munchow) Miller will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Angel Fund at Victory Hospice of Elgin, Oklahoma.
Marianne Louise (Munchow) Miller was born to Herbert Walter and Else Anna Luise (Voigt) Munchow on May 7,1946, in Heidelberg, Germany and departed this life surrounded by family in Apache, on Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 3 months and 2 days.
She married to Norman Carl Miller at Heidelberg, Germany on Dec. 6, 1962. Norman and Marianne retired back to the Apache area making their home in Edgewater Park in 1985. One of the proudest accomplishments in Marianne’s life was when she became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States of America on July 15, 1970.
Marianne was a member of the Protestant faith. She was an avid gardener and loved her plants. She and Norman also loved raising their animals together.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years Norman, of the home; her beloved grandson, Braydon Oliver, Apache; brothers: Eckhart and Udo Munchow; sister, Anita Pleier (Munchow) and their families of Heidelberg, Germany and many other relatives and friends.
Marianne was surrounded by love and some very special people in her life who brought joy, happiness and whom she was proud to call her family. According to she and Norman, Braydon was the son they never had. They affectionately called him, Grandson. Family dinners were held every Sunday at Braydon’s house with everyone coming together to enjoy family time. Marianne enjoyed any time shared with her family and making dishes for those dinners. Her sister, Anita has always held a special place in her heart. Being several years older she treated Anita like a daughter. These two special people made her very proud over the years and she loved them dearly.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com