Funeral service for Marianna Cole will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Marianna Cole died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 84. She was born October 7, 1936 in Pirmasens, Germany. She grew up in Germany, attending school and worked in a shoe factory. She married 1SG (Retired) William A. Cole on May 12, 1956 in Pirmasens. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1975.
Marianna was a member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the German American Club and the Society for Military Widows. She enjoyed reading her bible and gardening.
She is survived by her son, Chris Cole; five grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cady, Aidan, Nicholas and Austin.
Her husband and two sons, Bruce Wayne Cole and Roger Raymond Cole, preceded her in death.
