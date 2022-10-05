Marian, known as “Tiny” to her friends, contracted the Corona Virus variant and subsequently died of heart failure on Sept. 19, 2022.
Marian was born in South West City, McDonald County, Missouri, on Sept. 5, 1921, one of four children in the family of Otis A. Johnson and Dixie P. Johnson.
Marian graduated from Loveland High School, Loveland, Colorado in 1939. She married Vernon Greer in March of 1941. They were together 69 years with his death in 2010. She co-owned Greer’s Flower and Gift Shop with Vernon as the main designer and Marian the accountant until they retired after 38 years.
Marian was an active member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Lawton, 1302 SW “A” Avenue, belonged to the Salvation Army Auxiliary, and was on the board of the Little Chapel.
Marian enjoyed playing bridge from late grade school age until the Corona virus pandemic interfered. She enjoyed people; had a welcoming smile, and a “fun” sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing golf when she retired.
Marian is survived by her daughter Dixie Walker; her son Steve Greer (wife Patsy); two grandsons: Steve Walker (wife Traci) and Bill Walker; her granddaughter, Ashley Greer (husband Jason); two great-grandsons: William and John Walker; nieces, nephews, and one cousin.
Services will be held at a later date in Lawton. Moore’s Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com