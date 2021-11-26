Funeral Mass for Maria Sockbeson will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Nov. 28, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Maria Sockbeson, 86, Lawton, “Mom” entered the Eternal Kingdom on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Lawton, where she met Jesus and was reunited with her husband Edward. She was born July 22, 1935, in Juarez, Mexico to Felipe Ramirez Sr. and Manuela Sanchez. She married SFC (Retired) Edward J. Sockbeson on May 29, 1956, in Los Cruces, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2018. Together they had four children, Edward Peter Sockbeson, Mary Theresa Gagne, Paula Ann Buchanan and Robert Michael Sockbeson. As a mother, Maria was an awesome cook and seamstress, making all of her husband Ed’s Shriner clown costumes and clothing for her children. She managed the Officer’s Mess Hall on Fort Sill, loved playing Bingo and long car rides. Maria also dabbled in gardening, and once made her own stone mailbox to replace the one damaged by the neighborhood kids. Some of her favorite retirement hobbies were going to Pow Wows and going to family dinners and shopping. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and bead work. Maria was a lover of all animals and had many friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Maria is survived by her eldest daughter, Mary Gagne and spouse Joe of Maine; daughter, Paula Buchanan and her spouse Eric of Oklahoma City; son Robert Sockbeson and spouse Terry of Lawton; grandchildren: Joe Gagne Jr. and Ryan Gagne of Maine; Stephana Gonzalez of Oklahoma City; Kasi Sockbeson of Lawton; Tiffany Clark and her spouse Justin of Cyril; and great grandchildren: Robert Edward Gagne of Maine and Kamiron Sockbeson-Bell of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward Sockbeson, her son Edward Peter Sockbeson and her brother Jose Armando Ramirez.