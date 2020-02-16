Maria Jackiewicz was born on June 2, 1925 in Augsburg, Germany to Martin Zweigle and Adelheid Eichhorn Zweigle. She married Feliks Jackiewicz on April 14, 1956 in Augsburg. She worked for Goodyear Food Services for several years and as a book cashier earlier in life for many years. Maria loved going to play bingo, watching cowboy western films and her gameshows.
Maria Jackiewicz passed away on February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, SFC (Ret.) Feliks J. Jackiewicz; and her son Edward J. Jackiewicz. Maria is survived by her five sons, John and Pauletta Jackiewicz of Lawton, Jim Jackiewicz of Lawton, Frank and Alana Jackiewicz of Lawton, Steve Swint and Ben of Phoenix, Az., and Eric and Inga of Germany; her grandchildren, Blake and Alisha Jackiewicz of Springfield, Mo, Brandon and Justin Jackiewicz of Lawton, Jace Jackiewicz of Lawton, and Rachel and Jose Douglas of San Antonio, Tx, ; 2 great grandchildren, Rylan Jackiewicz of Lawton and Liya Harris of San Antonio, Tx.
Services will be held at a later date.