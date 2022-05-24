Memorial Mass for Maria J. Manzo-Ortiz will be at Noon, Friday, May 27, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor, and Deacon Jim Cerrone officiating.
Following the Mass, a reception will be held by the family at Milano’s on Sheridan Road in Lawton.
Maria J. Manzo-Ortiz, 92, of Lawton, died of natural causes on March 3, 2022 at McMahon-Tomlinson Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lawton. She was born Nov. 20, 1929 in Loiza, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Angel Luis Manzo and Gregoria Velasquez-Manzo. Maria graduated from Vila Mayo High School where she played volleyball. She later attended the University of Puerto Rico. Maria married Francisco Ortiz on Dec. 10, 1951 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. She lived the first 22 years of her married life as a military spouse. After military life, Maria expanded her professional horizon. She began working at JCPenney in Plaza Las Americas, Puerto Rico. Maria excelled in cosmetology, working for Estee Lauder, Aramis and Clinique. She worked for JCPenney at the Clinique counter for many years until she retired. Cooking Puerto Rican cuisine, gardening, dancing, movies, playing bingo and spending time with family brought her joy. Maria attended Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs, Florida where she lived after retirement. During the last years of her life, Maria lived in Lawton, with her daughter Maria and her son-in-law Ric. She attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton.
In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband and siblings: Luis, Carmen, Zaida, Gloria, Enrique, Antonio and her son Francisco (Cisco).
Surviving Maria are her brother, Junior; daughters: Maria and husband Ric; Sylvette and husband Scott, and Evelyn. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tommy, Jaymie, Marissa, Lucas, Anthony, Angel and three great-grandchildren, Miquela, Caitlin and Lillianna.