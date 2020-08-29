Private family funeral Mass for Maria Ellena “Mary Helen” Gonzalez age 72, of Frederick, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the St. Helen Catholic Church with Rev. Father Joseph David officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Gonzalez passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Maria Ellena Gonzalez was born December 14, 1947, in Wharton, Texas to Manuel and Eulalia (DeLaCruz) Gutierrez. She attended Frederick Public Schools. In 1966, Maria Ellena and Juan Gonzalez were united in marriage at St. Helen Catholic Church in Frederick, Oklahoma. She worked for many years as a migrant teacher at Davidson Public Schools. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends. One of her favorite past times was cooking for her loved ones. She was an avid animal lover; and loved all types of sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Mary Helen was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Frederick. She was an active and essential member of the St. Helen’s Ladies Guild, whether it was planning the annual Mexican dinner or organizing the rummage sale. None of this could have been possible without her leadership.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Juan Gonzalez of the home; four children, Manuel Gutierrez and his wife Susannah of Duncan, Oklahoma, Hope Aguilar and her husband Lorenzo of Frederick, Oklahoma, Abel Gonzalez of Frederick, Oklahoma, and Juanita Gonzales of Frederick, Oklahoma; one brother, Antonio Gutierrez of Snyder, Oklahoma; two sisters, Aurora Gutierrez of Frederick, Oklahoma and Eulalia Garza of Fort Worth, Texas; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Eulalia Gutierrez; one daughter, Rachel Rocha; and two brothers, Santiago Gutierrez and Jessie Gutierrez.
Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick.
(In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and mask will be required at the funeral home, the church and at the graveside.)
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Helen Ladies Guild in memory of Mary Helen Gonzalez.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net