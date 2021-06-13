A private service has been held for Maria Del Rosario “Rosy” Luna-Najera.
Maria Del Rosario “Rosy” Luna-Najera, age 72, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Lawton. She was born April 11, 1949 in Monterrey, Mexico to Cipriano and Dora (Trevino) Luna.
Rosy was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and aunt. She had a contagious smile and was always happy. She had a positive outlook on life and made friends wherever she went. She showered you with hugs and made you feel good no matter what. She will be profoundly missed but leaves an everlasting legacy.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Jose Eugenio Najera-Lozano, of the home; three children: Dr. Eugenio Najera and his wife, Hanna, Lawton; Dr. Rosy Najera and her husband, Mario Gonzalez and Dr. Rodrigo Najera and his wife, Ivette, all of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren: Felicity, Felix, Paula, Amanda, Viviana, Nicole and Rodrigo Miguel; nine sisters and one brother.
