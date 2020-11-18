Maria de Jesus Crispin of Lawton, Oklahoma, answered the Lord’s call on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2:37 a.m. She passed in her sleep of natural causes, in the company of her husband and children.
Maria was born on July 21, 1929, in Bishop, Texas, to Pedro and Teresa Sanchez-Esquivel. She was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. She was a homemaker while raising her children, the first of 10 having been born in 1948, with the last in 1963. After which she went to work outside of the home as a Medical Assistant at McMahon-Tomlinson Nursing Home, retiring in 1984. In 1971, she became the stepmother of eight more children. Once retired, she took care of her grandchildren and other children in her home and always took care of her entire family. She was an excellent seamstress and often made her children’s clothes. Maria enjoyed all kinds of music and often attended dances with her husband. She also loved to hear gospel music, listening to it every day. Maria was also an excellent cook, the result of which family friends often sought after.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Teresa Esquivel; her daughter, Maria Hortencia Garcia; her son Simon Garcia; and her sister Lupe Morales.
She is survived by her husband, Humberto Crispin of Lawton; eight of her children: Maggie Rodandello (husband TJ) of Lawton, Irene Bush, of Marlow, Oklahoma, Virginia Malosh and husband Samuel of Lawton, Martha Barkley and husband Tom of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Fate Lowery of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Linda Blashock of Lawton, Rick Garcia of Lawton and Tony Garcia and wife Christine of Lawton; 22 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; eight of her stepchildren: Martha Granados, Norma Granados, Bernardo Crispin, Raul Crispin, Margarita Solis, Laura Alarcon, Ruben Crispin and Miriam Vallejos. Maria is also survived by her brother, Frank Esquivel and wife Cathy of Fresno, California; sisters: Rebecca Leyba of Kingsville, Texas, and Maria Louisa Garza of Kingsville, Texas, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Maria will be held at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home, 6210 Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73505, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.; interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com.