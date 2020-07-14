Funeral service for Maria Antonia Anna Encinias will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Maria Antonia Anna Encinias, 74, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home in Lawton. Maria was born November 28, 1945 in Rowe, New Mexico to Pablo and Ramona (Herrera) Encinias. She grew up in New Mexico and Colorado and later became a military wife living at different military posts. Maria owned and operated Maria’s Surplus Store in Lawton, Oklahoma. The biggest part of Maria’s life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved them very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She attended many of their school events and other functions. Maria had a keen knack of remembering people’s birthdays and enjoyed spending time watching reality television especially Judge Judy. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Maria is survived by her three children, one daughter, Angel Dow, two sons, Jose Lorenzo Siaca, Jr. and Samson Siaca and wife Kristie all from Lawton, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren, Megan Siaca-Cook and husband Allen of Lawton, Samantha Perez and husband Francisco of Lawton, Oklahoma, Heather Shinn of Lawton, Alicia Shinn of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Zachary Siaca of Lawton, Abel Hernandez of Denver, Colorado, Raymond Hernandez and wife Magdalin of Kentucky and Patricha Schopper and husband Darrell of Kentucky, eight great grandchildren, Claira, Wyatt, Heidi, Kizmit, Ayden, Juliana, Christian and Ava, two brothers, Paul Encinias of Pueblo, Colorado and Donald Encinias of Amarillo, Texas, four sisters, Priscilla Encinias of Denver, Colorado, Mary Encinias of West Jordan, Utah, Gloria Encinias of Cave Creek, Arizona and Myra Encinias of Lawton, Oklahoma and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jake and Joe Encinias and one sister, Nellie Encinias.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Animal Welfare, 2104 SW 6th St., Lawton, OK 73501.