Mari Lynn Medina went to be with her Lord On Friday February 14, 2020 in Lawton.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday February 24, 2020 at Watchetaker Hall Comanche Nation Complex with Bonita Paddyaker officiating.
She was born to Myra and Felix Medina on May 22, 1990 in Rochester, NY.
She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2009. She attended Great Plains Vo-Tech. and Cameron University. She quickly obtained a job at Comanche Memorial Hospital as a Sterile Core Tech, and recently promoted to Surgery Inventory Specialist.
She spent most of time with her kids, enjoyed working out and going to her kids football games, listening to Cardi B. and loved to dance.
She is survived by: children; Zion Bell and Zahleah Bell, mother Myra Liz Medina; step-father, Herman Nesbitt, all of Lawton. Father Felix Medina Sr. of Winter Park, FL; three brothers: Marcus Medina and Roberto Medina both of Lawton and Jeremiah Medina, of Winter Park, FL., Felicita Medina, Grandmother, Aunt Marisol Medina, uncle and Aunt Rey and Lizet Caez, all of Rochester, NY. Grandmother, Charlene Hoahwah, Lawton, aunts and uncles Rolanda and Eduardo Santiago, Lalecia and Robert Wells, Melissa Renee Castillo, Miranda Hoahwah, Geronimo, Patricia Nesbitt, Lawton, Roderick Hoahwah Jr., Terence Hoahwah, Otis Brown, cousins, Luis and Jessica Lazu, Marisol Melendez, Abdiel Valentin, Ashley, Liana, Rey, Tiffany Caez, all of Rochester, NY. Jeremiah Teeters, Joseph Coosewoon, Melissa Castillo, Mariana Moore, Lisa Marie Rosado, Gary Chasenah Jr., Jonathan Hoahwah, Ryan Cintron, Samantha Littles, Jorge Garcia, Jalyn, Jalecia, Juliana Santiago, many other family members and friends.
She is proceeded in by Death: Grandfathers Felix Medina Sr. and Roderick Hoahwah Sr., Great-Grandmother Mercedes Valdes, Puerto Rico.