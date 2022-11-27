Funeral service for Marguerite Young will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Greg Baxter, Chaplain of Promise Care Hospice, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Marguerite Young was born in Cookville, Texas to Taylor and Irene Matthews on Oct. 3,1920 and departed this life in Lawton, on Nov. 24, 2022 at the age of 102 years, 1 month and 21 days.
Marguerite was a music teacher with Lawton Public Schools and retired after 35 years of service. She continued to teach piano in her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Taylor and Irene Matthews, her husband, Arthur W. Young, a brother, James T. Matthews and a son, Arthur “Butch” Young Jr.
Survivors include two daughters and their husbands: Duncan and Regina Burgess of Norman, and Will and Laurie Smith of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Andrew Burgess, April Travis, Ty Young, Jacob Hankins, Rachel Bynum, Holly Van Order, Cayla Smith, Levi Smith, Sarah Hammond and 13 great-grandchildren.