Marguerite Thompson-Craig, age 57, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Margret was born on Feb. 17, 1965 to Timothy and Lenell Thompson. Her friends and family called her Margret, with the exception of her late husband, Reginald, who always called her Marguerite. Margret loved to decorate, loved cats and always had a smile on her face. She was well known to get dressed up, put on lipstick and earrings, just to take care of the house. She had a beautiful smile and never took a bad picture. Margret was also known for her potato salad. She was an unselfish person and always took in the neighborhood kids and treated them like her own. Margret started taking after her mother with her love of flowers and plants. One of her favorite pastimes was fellowshipping with her son and getting closer to God. She also cherished her special bonds with her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Craig; her son, Richard Thompson; her parents, Timothy and Lenell Thompson and her brother, Dwayne Thompson.
Margret is survived by her children: Nicky Thompson; Sam Thompson; Reggie Thompson and Anthony Thompson; her siblings: Charles Thompson and wife Angie; Derrick Thompson and wife Joanne and Jackie Thompson and her grandchildren: Jovell Aniya Gilbert; Tristen Thompson; DeAnthony Thompson; DeAndre Bryant; Serenity Thompson and Kadence Thompson along with numerous other relatives and close friends.